How to Throw a Bastille Day Party That Will Make You Feel Like You’re French

In the United States, we celebrate our declaration of independence from the British and the founding of our nation on July 4. But, did you know that just 10 days later the people of another cornerstone of democracy have their national holiday? Oui. July 14 (or 14 juillet) is la fête nationale in France, commonly known as Bastille Day in English-speaking countries.
The Guy Fieri bathing suit has flaming sunglasses and an awkwardly placed blond goatee
Paying mortgage or rent doesn’t have to be a huge financial burden
It’ll probably be coming to a location near you within a month
Denali and Glacier Bay National Parks get all the love, but you can avoid the crowds