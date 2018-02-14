iStock
There’s nothing like a snack at the movie theater. It doesn’t matter if you’re seeing an animated comedy or Oscar-nominated drama, it’s hard to sit in one of those cushioned seats with the cupholder and not crave some gummy bears or popcorn with that oh-so-delicious and unhealthy butter. But there’s one movie snack that is incredibly foul and offensive yet omnipresent: the hot dog.
