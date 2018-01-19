Gummy bears are not the innocent, adorable snacks that they seem. They’ve been living a lie. The flavors of gummy bears have nothing to do with their colors — and one of our favorite snacks will never be the same.

Some candies, like Skittles for instance, are simply colored and scented differently but taste exactly the same. The outer shells of Skittles taste somewhat different — but the chewy insides are identical in every morsel. After hearing about this travesty, reporters over at NPR recently started wondering whether gummy bears had distinct flavors at all. Perhaps the flavors are a trick of the mind. The team reached out to Haribo, makers of everyone’s favorite gummy bears, to get the scoop on this classic fro-yo topping.

The response from Haribo’s vice president of marketing read, “I can’t speak for all gummy bears products but I can definitely tell you that the HARIBO Gold-Bears gummy bear products in the US contain five distinct flavors: Strawberry, Lemon, Orange, Pineapple, and Raspberry.”

It doesn’t take rocket science to break things down from there. Think about the colors of Haribo gummy bears. The green ones are strawberry. Not watermelon. Not green apple. Strawberry.

How did the tiny gummies get away with such a heinous lie? We’re not sure, but they do taste exactly like strawberry. Maybe the candy designers got their inspiration from the fruit’s leaves…?

