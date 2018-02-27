Former Fixer Upper couple Chip and Joanna Gaines have opened their first restaurant in Texas, and the menu looks downright delicious.

Magnolia Table, the exposed-beam neutral tone-tiled dream restaurant from the design team officially opened for business February 26, and from what we are seeing on Instagram and online, we want to make brunch plans there, stat.

The busy couple, who are expecting their fifth child and releasing a cookbook in April, have cultivated a breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dessert menu that sounds Southern and comforting but with a modern twist — just like Chip and Jo themselves.

Breakfast mainstays such as fresh juices, coffee, bacon and eggs, pancakes, and French toast are offered on the two-page menu, as are Southern favorites like sweet tea, lemonade, buttermilk biscuits, and a pimento cheese sandwich.

Magnolia Table also offers fresh options like avocado toast, simple greens and roasted chicken, and a “kind breakfast” which is two eggs, wheatberry toast, avocado, and heirloom tomatoes on a bed of greens.

Guests with a sweet tooth can order the cupcake of the day, Ella’s Dipping Donuts (cinnamon powdered cake doughnut holes with warm chocolate dipping sauce), and an assortment of breads and pastries from the Silos Baking Co. Bread Basket.

Planning your trip to Texas exclusively for Magnolia Table? The restaurant can serve 210 people on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you may want to consider adding some of the best food and drink in Texas to that itinerary while you wait.