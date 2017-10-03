‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Coming Out With a Cookbook

Their hit show Fixer Upper is ending, but Chip and Joanna Gaines’ will continue to influence the home lives of their fans, this time with a cookbook.

The home renovation and design couple are writing The Magnolia Table Cookbook, which will feature recipes from their soon-to-open Waco, Texas-area restaurant, Magnolia Table.

Joanna revealed the news via an Instagram post that showed her devouring some homemade macaroni and cheese next to a scrumptious-looking brownie pie.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

“After a week long photoshoot for our cookbook,” she captioned the silly pic, “celebrating with some homemade mac n cheese and brownie pie just feels right. #MagnoliaTableCookbook”

Magnolia Table will be the couple’s second food endeavor. They already own Silos Baking Co, also located in Waco.

The exciting cookbook news will fill the Fixer Upper-shaped hole in our shiplap-loving hearts. We can’t wait for a publishing date!

Love celebrity owned restaurants? Check out these 13 celebrity-owned restaurants around the world.