‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Coming Out With a Cookbook

Their hit show Fixer Upper is ending, but Chip and Joanna Gaines’ will continue to influence the home lives of their fans, this time with a cookbook.
The home renovation and design couple are writing The Magnolia Table Cookbook, which will feature recipes from their soon-to-open Waco, Texas-area restaurant, Magnolia Table.
Joanna revealed the news via an Instagram post that showed her devouring some homemade macaroni and cheese next to a scrumptious-looking brownie pie.
“After a week long photoshoot for our cookbook,” she captioned the silly pic, “celebrating with some homemade mac n cheese and brownie pie just feels right. #MagnoliaTableCookbook”
Magnolia Table will be the couple’s second food endeavor. They already own Silos Baking Co, also located in Waco.
The exciting cookbook news will fill the Fixer Upper-shaped hole in our shiplap-loving hearts. We can’t wait for a publishing date!
