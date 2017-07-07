Ree and Ladd Drummond’s Love Story Will Make Your Icy Heart Melt

There are plenty of culinary couples who make us swoon with their adorableness. There’s Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Ina Garten and her husband Jeffery, and Ree Drummond and her husband Ladd.

Ree — who has dubbed herself an “accidental cowgirl” — was set on the fast life in the big city, with high heels, high-powered jobs, and high stress before she met the love of her life during a brief stay in her hometown over the holidays.But did you ever wonder how exactly they met?In an excerpt from her bookposted on Delish , Ree explains how she was all set on leaving her small Oklahoma hometown for big city life in Chicago… before she met the love of her life, that is.The story isn’t all that unfamiliar for those who spend their younger years trying to get out of their parents’ homes and spending their nights at bars with friends.After attending school in Los Angeles, Ree was staying at her parents’ house in Oklahoma. One night, she agreed to meet with her friends for a drink at the local watering hole, the J-Bar. While she was sipping on her chardonnay , Ree eyed a gray-haired, blue-eyed “Marlboro Man” across the bar. Using her stealthiest moves, she inched up to the mysterious cowboy at the bar, reached for a few maraschino cherries, and made conversation with the boy who caught her eye. Soon after, her friends were across the bar in one world — and Ree was in another.But all magical evenings must come to an end. Soon, Ladd had to run off and cook Christmas dinner in his own town (an hour away), but he promised to call Ree.But he never did — until four months later.The unlikely duo then met up for another magical date, and the rest, as they say, is history…