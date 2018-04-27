  1. Home
The Best Things Celebrities Say About Turning 50

There’s a certain confidence that comes with this landmark birthday
These celebrity quotes about turning 50 will make you love your golden anniversary.

Whether you call it the big 5-0, the 11th anniversary of your 39th birthday, or just “that unspeakable birthday,” there’s something intimidating about turning 50. But turning 50 doesn’t have to be a taboo subject, and these celebrity quotes about this landmark birthday prove it.

After all, 50 is called the “golden anniversary” for a reason. You’re reaching your golden years! It’s that time in your life when the stresses of trying to fit in, work your way up the corporate ladder, and raise a family are behind you. But you’re still young enough to travel the world, explore your passions, and find your inner confidence. Sounds like a win-win situation to us.

In honor of turning 50, we collected 15 of the best celebrity quotes about this achievement. Now, not every celebrity feels amazing about this particular revolution around the sun. Madonna, in her classic defiant style, entered her 50th year with a big attitude. Julia Roberts, on the dawn of her 50th birthday, even called out the subtle sexism of marking this birthday with any particular significance. But others like J.K. Rowling, Michelle Obama, and Jennifer Aniston recognize this birthday as a chance to live a long, healthy, and happy life. To learn more wisdom from these half-centennials, click through to read the best things celebrities say about turning 50.

