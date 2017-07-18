The Biggest Wedding Trends in Every Decade Since 1900

Shutterstock
Like most things in the world of entertaining, trends in wedding planning are constantly evolving. Things that were all the rage even just 10 years ago are seen as outdated and even a little bit strange today. And we’re not even talking about your mom’s puffy sleeves and big hair from the 1980s, we’re also talking about things from just last decade — remember cupcake towers instead of a tiered wedding cake?
Momofuku’s David Chang is finally opening a restaurant in L.A. It will open this fall in Chinatown