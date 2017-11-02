Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Things List Includes $110 Chicken Pot Pies

Oprah Winfrey has released her list of her favorite things yet again, to be featured in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.

Oprah and her team spend all year exploring and evaluating items, but only these few made the cut and can be purchased directly through Amazon! Although there are the usual life-changing slippers and shower turbans, this year’s list also includes a whole lot of food and drinks. However, some of these lavish meals and deals tip the scales price-wise.



Amazon

One of Oprah’s more expensive favorite items is two signature chicken pies from Centerville Pie Company. These 9-inch pies do serve six to eight people on their own, so ordering two to feed an extended family could be worth the major monetary splurge. Amazon describes the dish on their site this way:

“Whole chickens are boiled in a flavorful stock and the chicken meat is hand pulled and piled high into our flaky crust. There is gravy added to each pie, seasonings and NO vegetables; just a hearty serving of chicken and gravy! Our crusts are hand crimped, creating a pie that even your grandmother will love!”

Another one of Oprah’s favorite (but expensive) things this year is a 5-pound box of fresh blueberries shipped to her within 24 hours of being harvested from Josh Pond Farm in Maine, which is owned by TV exec Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock). As if that wasn’t luxe enough, the 5-pound box of berries costs $50.

Oprah also managed to show Napa some major love on her list. Many of the products came from Napa farms and small businesses. Whether that was to intentionally give back to the Northern California community post-fires or not, putting these Napa businesses on her list will definitely give a financial boost to the rebuilding area. Winfrey included Model Bakery English Muffins — which Oprah loved so much she put them back on the list for a second year — Clif Family Seasonal Preserves Trio, and K+M Extravirgin Chocolate Four-Pack Gift Box (all made in Napa).

