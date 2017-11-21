chocolate
courtesy of Brett Thomas
Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert, and Williams-Sonoma Have Made a Limited-Edition Chocolate Bar

This is only the latest in their BFF activities

Culinary friends for life Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert have partnered with home and kitchen brand Williams-Sonoma to create a limited-edition chocolate bar just in time for the holidays. The duo always go a little over the top when they do things together, be it making a fake movie trailer or coming up with porn names — and their latest chocolate endeavor has proved to be no different.

The chocolate bar, created with Pennsylvania’s Éclat Chocolate, is 72 percent cacao and made with Fair Trade organic beans. The “Salt & Sin” bar is as salty and spicy as the pair’s personalities, as it features Himalayan sea salt, orange, fennel, and spices. 

The complementary duo are no strangers to deviously named chocolate bars; in 2012, they collaborated on a bar called “Good & Evil,” with Ripert representing the good and Bourdain the evil. So this time we’re guessing Ripert is the salt?


courtesy of Brett Thomas

The 2.6-ounce bar is currently available online and in Williams-Sonoma stores for $12.95. We think it would make an excellent stocking stuffer idea for chocolate-lovers and fans of the chefs!

