11 Tips for Making a Great Impression on a First Date

You’ve done it! That cute co-worker you’ve had a crush on has finally flirted back, that girl from the bar actually picked up her phone when you called her, or that guy from your online dating service turned out not to be a psychopath. You’re finally about to go on a first date. Your stomach is full of butterflies and can only be settled by a night out on the town with the object of your desire.
The Vatican says gluten-free bread is not valid for celebration of the Eucharist
Coffee farmer and entrepreneur Andres Magana Ortiz was deported to Mexico
The plaintiffs say Hain Celestial Group is misleading consumers
Anyone who dresses like a cow will get free food from Chick-fil-A for Cow Appreciation Day
You can bring a wider range of items (ice skates! live fish!) on-board than you thought