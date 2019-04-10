The agriculture committee of the European Union’s parliament has approved legislation calling for a ban on the use of meaty descriptors on meatless products. Although it’s common knowledge that veggie burgers are made of vegetables (it’s literally in the name), lawmakers are worried consumers might get confused. Though the proposed law doesn’t specify what meatless burgers should be called, one possiblity is “veggie discs.” Sounds delicious.

America's Best Vegan Restaurants

Faux sausage, steak and bacon would also be required to change their descriptors if the proposed rule is approved by the full European Parliament after the next elections in May, according to The Guardian. From there, it would go to the member states and the European Commission.

“The meat lobby is not involved in this,” committee member Éric Andrieu, a French socialist, told the outlet. “It has generated a considerable debate among the political groups and a large majority wanted to clarify things. Particularly in the light of history, the history we share, you can have a steak or burger, you can’t call it something else.”

Just last year in France, similar efforts made it unlawful to use words like “burger,” “steak,” “sausage,” “fillet,” “ham” and “chicken” on foods not containing animal products. The same goes for “milk” and “butter” on non-dairy items. Producers who refuse to cooperate could be fined up to 300,000 euros ($364,864). Many at the time were confused by the fuss, and it appears this news has provoked the same reaction.

“OMFG WHY?! Seriously our world has turned into a bunch of cry babies and in an attempt to make everyone happy, everyone has been offended. It’s really sad. ‘Excuse me, what’s a veggie disc?” “Oh, we aren’t legally able to call it a veggie ‘burger,’ yeah no some adults cried,” @pedromadison wrote on Twitter in response to Perez Hilton, who said, “If you’re putting it in a bun, it’s a burger!!!”

If you’re putting it in a bun, it’s a burger!!! https://t.co/0QvbHppvLw — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 5, 2019

OMFG WHY?! Seriously our world has turned into a bunch of cry babies and in an attempt to make everyone happy, everyone has been offended. It’s really sad ..“Excuse me, what’s a veggie disc?” “Oh, we aren’t legally able to call it a veggie “burger”, yeah no some adults cried”😂 — Pedro Madison (@pedromadison) April 6, 2019

“When I think disc, I think CDs or DVDs,” @steve_12_smith said.

Veggie disc?

When I think disc, I think CDs or DVDs.#jeremyvine — Steve Smith (@steve_12_smith) April 5, 2019

“Actual elected politicians trying to legally change ‘veggie burger’ to ‘veggie disc’ in order to protect the sanctity of meat language.............is the epitome of Old Man Yells at Cloud,” @sophlynne said.

Actual elected politicians trying to legally change “veggie burger” to “veggie disc” in order to protect the sanctity of meat language.............is the epitome of Old Man Yells at Cloud — Sophie (@sophlynne) April 4, 2019

For context, here’s that “Old Man Yells at Cloud” meme:

This has been my latest entry in “old man yells at cloud”. pic.twitter.com/AY8pyRM5xJ — Soapfish (@Soapfish_Tweets) April 5, 2019

While Americans aren’t seeing this magnitude of action on the issue, there are groups pushing for the same ban on words in the U.S. Soy “milk” and seitan “bacon” are safe here… for now. If this stresses you out, just put on your sunglasses and block out the haters at any of these vegan-friendly resorts to add to your bucket list.