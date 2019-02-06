Winter weather, who? A brand new Trader Joe’s salad dressing is making us want to forget all about the bitter cold (and snow, and ice) and get ready for summer. Trader Joe’s Organic Rosé Vinaigrette is inspired by the unofficial beverage of summer, rosé, and it’s in stores now.

The vinaigrette is part of Trader Joe’s lineup of three new dressings, including organic balsamic and fig, as well as another unreleased flavor. Since salad dressing is one of the items we always buy at Trader Joe’s, we checked out the rosy-hued salad finisher that according to TJ’s is “light, tangy, and slightly floral, with notes of herbs and garlic.”

It’s made with organic sunflower oil, organic red wine vinegar, garlic, basil, oregano, agave syrup, and most importantly, organic rosé wine vinegar–to really give it that hashtag rosé-all-day taste. Trader Joe’s is not the only brand to release a rosé-inspired product in the middle of objectively freezing cold temps. Svedka released a rosé vodka this month, kicking our desire for summer into overdrive.

The vinaigrette is available at Trader Joe’s nationwide for $3.49. With its ingredients of mainly just oil and vinegars, this TJ’s vinaigrette may be one of the healthiest salad dressings you can buy.