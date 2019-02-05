  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits
  1. Home
  2. Drink
  3. Cocktails and Spirits

Svedka to Release New Rosé Vodka

By
Editor
It even contains 5 percent wine
rose vodka
Svedka

Svedka has announced that it will release a rosé vodka nationwide beginning February 2019. 

If there’s one thing that escaped the supposedly murderous wrath of millennials in 2018, it was rosé. The pink-hued wine somehow maintained momentum as a massive food trend with an entire rosé mansion and various rosé-inspired foods. Now it looks like rosé may be stealing the spotlight in 2019 as well: Svedka has announced the launch of millennial-pink Svedka rosé.

18 Rosés to Drink All Year

The imported vodka is actually pink in color and is the first flavored Svedka vodka to be sold in a clear glass bottle in order to showcase its rosy tone. The 60-proof alcohol is also made with 5 percent wine, so you’re really getting your rosé fix, even if you’re just taking a shot.

According to a press release from the brand shared with BevNet, the vodka features “vibrant fruit aromas” such as strawberry and pineapple as well as notes of hibiscus. The decidedly summery-sounding flavor is available nationwide beginning February 2019 and ranges in price depending on bottle size.

Related
20 Reasons Why You Should Drink a Glass of Wine Every Day Slideshow26 Drinkable Gifts Fit for Any Occasion GalleryAll The Food and Drink Millennials 'Killed' in 2018 Gallery

We recommend drinking your vodka lightly iced, like the experts say you should. Can’t do hard liquor but love a cold beverage? Check out the 101 best beers in America.

Click for slideshow
10 Best Gluten-Free Vodka Brands Gallery
Tags
news
alcohol
vodka
svedka
rose
Cocktails & Spirits
drink
Cocktails & Spirits
drink