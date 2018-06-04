2 Dozen Rosés to Celebrate Summer

When spring turns to summer, can you ever have too many refreshing rosés? Apparently wine producers don’t think so, as wine stores and wine bars are currently being inundated with pink wines of all shades, from all areas and from all varieties of red grapes, with some white juice added in as well.

Here are two dozen to ponder, including two sparkling rosés. They come from seven different countries and from many regions within those countries. They range in price from $9 to $45, but, regardless of the price, most rosés these days are good — no longer sweetish, but refreshing and crisp. You’ll notice the words “tart,” “tangy,” and “gamey” a lot. More on Rosé Recommendations for Rosé Season, Plus Some Whites and Sparklers

So pop a cork or unscrew a cap and enjoy.

Wines for review were provided by their producers or importers at no cost to the writer.

Loimer Austria Brut Rosé 2017 ($31). Very satisfying, with light red fruit flavor but marked by a crisp and mineral-y tartness.

Barone Pizzini Franciacorta Rosé 2012 ($45). Another sparkler, a delightful one from the north of Italy with candied flavors (remember the coating on Jordan almonds?) with a very creamy finish.

Beronia Rioja Tempranillo Rosado 2017 ($9). Tangy and gamey with some savory notes.

Los Dos Spain Rosé 2017 ($9). A middle-of-the road rosé, slight tart and gamey.

Portugal Ramos Vinho Verde Rosé 2017 ($9). Tangy and a little gamey with a finish a bit like a sauvignon blanc.

Clean Slate Nahe Pinot Noir Rosé 2017 ($11). A low-alcohol (11.5 percent) pink from Germany, it is lightly sweet but nicely assertive and very cherry.

Tasca d’Almerita “Regaleali” Le Rose Terre Siciliane 2017 ($12). A little light to be paired with food, it is quite sippable, with citrus and candied notes, though not sweet.

Côté Mas Sud de France Rosé Aurore NV ($13, 1 liter). Tastes of macerated strawberries with tart and mildly gamey characteristics.

Smith “Casasmith” Washington Sangiovese Rosé 2017 ($14). Love the nutty, fruity flavors, but a little more definition with the acidity would be nice.

Château de Fontenille Bordeaux Rosé 2016 ($14). A cabernet franc-based blend, with beautiful copper colors and mineral-y flavors that add a dollop of cream in the finish.

Simi Sonoma County Dry Rosé 2017 ($14). A big pink in volume and flavors, with cherries and berries, some gamey notes and dusty tannins.

Chronic Cellars “Pink Pedals” Paso Robles Rosé 2017 ($15). In spite of the derivative death-on-a-motorcycle label (it drives off the shelf?), the wine is pretty good — creamy but balanced, pleasantly fruity with crisp tannins.

Leyda Valle de Leyda Pinot Noir Rosé 2017 ($15). Good structure — medium body, crisp finish with refreshing tangy-berry flavors.

Michel Chapoutier Bila-Haut Pays d’Oc Rosé 2017 ($15). Ruby colored with a limpid mouthfeel and light cheese/strawberry flavors.

Figuière “Magali” Côtes de Provence Rosé 2017 ($18). Light strawberry flavors with some pleasant prickly bitters notes and a crisp finish.

Cala Côteaux Varois Rosé 2017 ($19). The Varois sub-region is located in the limestone heart of Provence — ideal for pink wines — and this one is on the light side, perhaps even ethereal, with tart citrus notes.

Frescobaldi Ammiraglia “Alìe” Tuscany Rosé 2017 ($19). In a distinctive squat bottle and rose-petal pink, it is crisp and clean with a slight marzipan flavor.

Minuty “M” Côtes de Provence Rosé 2017 ($19). Notes of fresh citrus — lime and orange — with a crisp finish.

Sidebar Russian River Valley Rosé 2017 ($19). An alternate label from Dave Ramey, the wine is refreshing and tangy with orange, lime, and some cherry flavors.

Figuière “Première” Côtes de Provence Rosé 2017 ($23). Very light and elegant with lightly tart strawberry and kiwi flavors.

Inman Family “Endless Crush” OGV Russian River Valley Rosé of Pinot Noir 2017 ($24). If you think the name is a mouthful, try the wine, which is delicious. The aroma is that of a handful of fresh snow, and the flavors are of orange, lime, and strawberries, making the overall effect similar to that of a white table wine.

Mastroberardino “Lacrimarosa” Irpinia Rosato 2017 ($25). Considerably complex pink from Italy’s Apennines — elegance at first, then turning tart and tangy with dusty tannins and a lingering creaminess.

Stewart Sonoma Mountain Rosé 2017 ($28). Refreshing and dry, with a lightly tart honeycomb flavor in the mid-palate.

Cala Côteaux Varois Prestige Rosé 2017 ($41). You may be hard-pressed to find the “Prestige” on the label, but this upscale version is easily identified by three red dots on its front. This one is tarter and raspier than the everyday, $19 version, and it is also more like a light white dinner wine, which might be the ideal way to serve it. Not in the mood for rosé, but looking for a bold red to go with what you’ve got on the grill? Here are 25 new wine releases, including some big, sturdy reds.