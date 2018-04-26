5 Things You Didn’t Know About Nando’s, Prince William’s Favorite Fast Food Chain

We finally know that, yes, the royals eat fast food — from one chain, at least. At a conference earlier this week, Prince William admitted that he’s a fan of Nando’s, a South Africa-based chicken chain that he was introduced to by one of his protection officers. But while this may come as no surprise to those who live in the U.K. (where there are nearly 300 locations, and it’s quite beloved), most Americans haven’t even heard of the chain, as there are only about 40 locations in the U.S. So to get up to speed on this royal favorite, here are five quick facts about Nando’s.

It Was Founded by a Portuguese-Born Engineer Near Johannesburg

When a Portuguese-born audio engineer named Fernando Duarte discovered that a Portuguese-style chicken joint had opened in a Johannesburg suburb, he took his friend, an entrepreneur named Robert Brozin, to check it out. They were such big fans that they bought the restaurant outright in 1987, and renamed it Nando’s after Duarte’s son. Within 10 years, more than 100 locations had opened in South Africa.

It’s All About Peri Peri Chicken

Nando’s success is due to its flavorful chicken, which is marinated for 24 hours in a Portuguese chile sauce called peri-peri (also called piri piri), made with African bird’s eye chiles, garlic, and lemon (here’s a recipe), and basted with it as it grills over an open flame. Chickens are sourced locally for each location, and are never frozen.



A post shared by Nando's PERi-PERi (@nandosusa) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

They Work With 1,400 Farmers

Nando’s sources its bird’s eye chiles from more than 1,400 farmers in 18 growing regions in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe. They provide these farmers with education on the latest farming techniques, seedlings, a fixed outlet for their crops, and stable incomes.

Nando’s Owns a Huge African Art Collection

Many Nando’s restaurants display South African art from emerging artists, ranging from oils and sculptures to weaving and beadwork. In fact, the chain is the world’s largest purchaser of contemporary South African art.

You Can Buy the Sauce

If you don’t have a Nando’s near you but want to recreate its chicken at home, you can buy its lemon herb, garlic, medium, hot, and extra extra hot sauces at many retail locations, including Walmart. But be careful: The extra extra hot sauce is right up there with the hottest hot sauces on earth!

