There's a Valentine's Dinner at Hogwarts — but It's Already Sold Out

Would be you’re her-mione?

Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London is making every Harry Potter-obsessed couple’s dream come true for the second year in a row in advance celebration of Valentine’s Day. The tour’s Valentine’s Dinner, offered on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10 couples, promises couples a dreamy three-course meal in the Great Hall — a feast including such delights as chicken terrine; fig, rosemary, and goat cheese tart; roast rack of lamb; and ricotta gnocchi. Loved-up diners will even receive a complimentary photo of the occasion.

The meal will be followed by an after-hours studio tour, during which guests can see the Gryffindor Common Room, Dumbledore’s Office, The Burrow, the Forbidden Forest, and Platform 9 ¾. The night doesn’t end there however: Couples will then be able to enjoy Butterbeer in the backlot café, have a chance to wander Diagon Alley, and examine a model of Hogwarts Castle.

This night of magic and romance is more in the Draco Malfoy than the Ron Weasley price range. The luxe dinner, after-hours tour, and complimentary wand that each guest will receive comes to a whopping £495 (about $662) per couple. Tickets went on sale December 19, and quickly were quickly snapped up for both evenings — but maybe sipping a little Felix Felicis before trying the website can turn your luck.

Think a Harry Potter Valentine’s Day is the ultimate fan experience? You haven’t seen these Harry Potter, Star Trek, and Dr. Who weddings.

