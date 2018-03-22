Just in time for Easter, M&M’s has launched three new flavors, but don’t expect them all to be around for very long. In the spirit of Lay’s “Do Us a Flavor” and similar campaigns, M&M’s has launched its second “Flavor Vote,” meaning fans can vote to determine which flavor will be permanently added to the M&M’s line.



M&M's

We got to try all three: Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint.The most notable thing about all three of these M&M’s is that they are. The moment we opened our snack-size bags, the strong scents of raspberry, espresso, and mint wafted out, preparing our palates for what was to come.



The first bag we tested was the Crunchy Raspberry. “I approve; it’s not too sweet,” one admitted raspberry fan said immediately upon tasting. While most editors felt that the flavor was in line with more expensive raspberry chocolates, the texture was the most controversial. “I love the crunchy flavor. It’s light and airy,” one taster noted. Others, however, felt that raspberry chocolates are better suited to a creamy filling or a purely chocolate M&M.









M&M's



Next, we moved on to Crunchy Espresso. These were far and away the prettiest M&M’s, and the three shades of brown (milky light brown, true milk chocolate brown, and a dark espresso color) fit the flavor profile beautifully. The flavor was bold (not unlike an actual shot of espresso), and many tasters found that trait challenging in a candy. “I can slay an entire bag of peanut M&M’s, but eating these by myself would be hard. I’d need to share them,” one taster said.







M&M's



The final bag we tasted ended up being our favorite: Cripsy Mint. Once again, the scent of mint was very strong upon opening the bag, but once we bit in to the green and brown M&M’s, we were delighted. “These taste just like an Andes Mint,” one reviewer noted. The combination of crunchy crisp rice, mint, and chocolate reminded others of a Thin Mint. Overall, this M&M got The Daily Meal’s vote, as we felt the flavor best suited the crunchy texture.



But now it’s time for America to decide. M&M’s limited-edition flavors are on sale now. Tasters are able to vote now through May 25 by logging in to flavorvote.mms.com and uploading a selfie with their favorite M&M (or just by clicking on their choice). You can also vote on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #VoteCrunchyEspresso, #VoteCrunchyMint, or #VoteCrunchyRaspberry or by texting VOTE to 84444.



This is the second time that M&M’s has launched a flavor vote. In 2016, the candy company tested three twists on its peanut M&M: Honey Nut, Chili Nut, and Coffee Nut. The latter was the winner. So, if that’s any indication, Crunchy Espresso is the frontrunner. If you didn’t know the origin of Coffee Nut M&M’s, you probably didn’t know these other fun candy facts.



Food samples for review were provided by the producer at no cost to The Daily Meal.