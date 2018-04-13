shake shack veggie burger
Courtesy of Shake Shack
Shake Shack Is Testing a New Veggie Burger

By
Editor
Testing begins on April 19 at select Shake Shack’s in New York City

Shake Shack is the latest chain to jump on the plant-based burger bandwagon. For once, the New York City-based chain is actually a step behind down-market competitor White Castle, which has long offered a veggie patty and just launched “Impossible” sliders. Herbivorous customers in the mood for fast food can order Shake Shack’s brand new veggie burger — dubbed the “Veggie Shack” — beginning April 19 at select locations in the Big Apple.

The limited-edition meatless patty is made with black beans, brown rice, and roasted beets and topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, white onion, pickle chips, and a vegan mustard-mayonnaise. While this marks the first official veggie burger for the chain, it does have another plant-friendly item on the menu. The ‘Shroom Burger, which has been on the menu for years, is a cheese-stuffed portobello mushroom with lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce.

shake shack veggie burger

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack — owned and operated by restaurant mogul Danny Meyer — doesn’t introduce new menu items often, but as of late, fans have seen breakfast tacos, fried chicken sandwiches, and chili cheese dogs. For more on the chain that once sold Will & Grace-inspired milkshakes, check out these 10 things you didn’t know about Shake Shack.

