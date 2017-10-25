Shake Shack Adds Chili to Cheeseburgers, Hot Dogs, and Crinkly Fries

At the end of the month, Shake Shack is adding chili to its menu for a limited time only. Starting October 30, customers can order a chili cheeseburger, chili cheese dog, and chili cheese fries exclusively through the restaurant’s app — with in-store orders starting November 2.
According to Shake Shack’s website, each of the three items will be topped with a Texas-style chili — which means no beans — made of smoked and slow-braised beef with ancho and chile de arbol peppers. There’s also a secret side cup of chili that won’t appear on the menu. According to Gothamist, customers can order it for $5.49.
One chili cheeseburger will set you back $6.89 for a single and $9.69 for a double. The Vienna beef hot dog ($4.89) and crinkly fries ($4.99) are doused in a hot, liquid cheese. Customers can order these items in-store nationwide, excluding locations at ballparks, stadiums, and airports. For more on the New York-based burger chain, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shake Shack.
‘Why should 40 percent of our population be subjected to being ignored by the hospitality industry?’ the resort’s founder asks
Would-be entrepreneurs try to make a profit off the butter shortage