shake shack
Shake Shack / Cheyenne Cohen
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Shake Shack Adds Chili to Cheeseburgers, Hot Dogs, and Crinkly Fries

By
Editor
The limited-edition items will be available nationwide October 30

At the end of the month, Shake Shack is adding chili to its menu for a limited time only. Starting October 30, customers can order a chili cheeseburger, chili cheese dog, and chili cheese fries exclusively through the restaurant’s app — with in-store orders starting November 2.

more fast food

According to Shake Shack’s website, each of the three items will be topped with a Texas-style chili — which means no beans — made of smoked and slow-braised beef with ancho and chile de arbol peppers. There’s also a secret side cup of chili that won’t appear on the menu. According to Gothamist, customers can order it for $5.49.

shake shack

Shake Shack / Cheyenne Cohen

One chili cheeseburger will set you back $6.89 for a single and $9.69 for a double. The Vienna beef hot dog ($4.89) and crinkly fries ($4.99) are doused in a hot, liquid cheese. Customers can order these items in-store nationwide, excluding locations at ballparks, stadiums, and airports. For more on the New York-based burger chain, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shake Shack.

Click for slideshow
8 Secret Fast Food Menu Items for Your Dog Slideshow
Related Links
Twitter Demanded to See the Hamburger Helper Glove's Skeleton and It Is ChillingMcDonald's Manager Arrested for Dealing Cocaine With Burgers and FriesAmerica’s Most Expensive Burgers SlideshowThe Most Disastrous Fast Food Menu Fails of All Time
Tags
news
Shake Shack
chili
burger
hot dog
fries