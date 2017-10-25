Shake Shack Adds Chili to Cheeseburgers, Hot Dogs, and Crinkly Fries

At the end of the month, Shake Shack is adding chili to its menu for a limited time only. Starting October 30, customers can order a chili cheeseburger, chili cheese dog, and chili cheese fries exclusively through the restaurant’s app — with in-store orders starting November 2.

According to Shake Shack’s website, each of the three items will be topped with a Texas-style chili — which means no beans — made of smoked and slow-braised beef with ancho and chile de arbol peppers. There’s also a secret side cup of chili that won’t appear on the menu. According to Gothamist, customers can order it for $5.49.



Shake Shack / Cheyenne Cohen

One chili cheeseburger will set you back $6.89 for a single and $9.69 for a double. The Vienna beef hot dog ($4.89) and crinkly fries ($4.99) are doused in a hot, liquid cheese. Customers can order these items in-store nationwide, excluding locations at ballparks, stadiums, and airports. For more on the New York-based burger chain, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shake Shack.