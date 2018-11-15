First, we had dark, milk, and white. Now, we’re getting pink. Ruby chocolate has been all the rage in Japan and South Korea, and then it took the UK by storm. Finally, it’s coming to U.S. soil, thanks to a Chicago-based chocolate brand.

While Nestle was the first to introduce the rosy-toned chocolate blend to the Asian and U.K. markets with ruby chocolate Kit Kats, Vosges Haut-Chocolat will instead be bringing “the fourth type” of chocolate to America as a luxury dessert, starting in the Midwest.

“People are super excited,” Katrina Markoff, founder of Vosges Haut-Chocolat, told the New York Daily News. “Asia's had it and Europe's had it and now it's coming here. So I think it's going to be a big deal here, too, just to try it.”



Vosges Haut Chocolat

For the uninitiated, ruby chocolate was developed by Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s largest cocoa producers and grinders. The company has loudly marketed the product as a "totally new taste experience," the first new kind of chocolate in decades, but many have expressed skepticism. The chocolate is made from a recently developed cocoa powder that naturally has a rosy hue.

Vosges will be selling the pink chocolate as two different truffles.

While Japan, South Korea, and the U.K. get Kit Kats, Vosges is offering a “Ruby Cerise” truffle made with vanilla, cherry gelée, hibiscus, ruby cocoa, freeze-dried cherry and pink peppercorn, as well as a “Sour Mango Ruby” truffle made with passion fruit, mango, salted caramel, ruby cocoa and edible purple flower petal.

The chocolates will be sold as part of a four-piece Ruby Truffle collection and can be bought in stores and online. Good thing we’re not thinking about dieting before the holidays, so we can feel free to indulge because dieting before the holidays is actually a really bad idea.