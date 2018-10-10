If you’re a fan of Red Lobster, you probably know by now that the chain’s most popular annual limited-time offer, Endless Shrimp, has been going strong since September 3. But as it reaches its final weeks, the company has decided to shake things up a little by adding one brand-new preparation to its menu, as well as two off-menu “secret items.”

Five shrimp styles have been on offer during this year’s Endless Shrimp: returning favorites Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Hand-Breaded Shrimp, and new offerings Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp and Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp. But from now until the promotion’s end (which hasn’t been announced yet), guests can also order two off-menu items, the fan favorites Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers and Popcorn Shrimp. The new Parmesan Shrimp Scampi (garlic shrimp scampi with a crispy Parmesan-crumb topping) will also be officially added to the menu on October 22, but it'll be available as another off-menu item until then as well.



“Secret Menu” items are nothing new for Endless Shrimp; last year, in-the-know diners could order as many as five off-menu items (Cape Cod Kettle Chip-Crusted Shrimp, Panko-Crusted Red Shrimp, Coconut Bites, Popcorn Shrimp, and Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers). This year’s roster isn’t quite as substantial, but eight different unlimited shrimp preparations is certainly nothing to sneeze at. And don’t forget: You can take whatever you don’t finish to go, and they’ll throw in some extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits if you ask!