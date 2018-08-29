Red Lobster’s most hotly anticipated promotion of the year is back, baby: Endless Shrimp will be returning to a Red Lobster near you on September 3, so your Labor Day just got a lot more exciting.

The Fascinating Origins of the 25 Biggest Chain Restaurants

Five shrimp preparations will be on offer this year, including two new ones. Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Hand-Breaded Shrimp are the returning favorites, and the new offerings are Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp and Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp. Here are the official descriptions for each of those dishes:

New! Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp: crispy tortilla-crusted shrimp, topped with a three-cheese sauce and fresh, house-made pico de gallo.

New! Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp: grilled shrimp, drizzled with a sweet and savory soy-ginger sauce and topped with a sesame seasoning.

Shrimp Linguini Alfredo: tender shrimp in Red Lobster’s famous creamy garlic Parmesan sauce, served over linguini.

Garlic Shrimp Scampi: hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce.

Hand-Breaded Shrimp: hand-breaded shrimp fried to a golden brown and served with Red Lobster’s signature cocktail sauce.







Red Lobster New Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp and Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp



A new cocktail is also being unveiled for the promotion: Tiki Passion Punch, which is made with Sailor Jerry spiced rum, mango, pineapple, passion fruit, and Sprite.

If you need a refresher on how the whole Endless Shrimp thing works, you start by ordering two items from the lineup, and additional items are ordered one at a time until you’ve had your fill. It comes with a salad, side dish, and, of course, unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which you should also make sure to order to go.

As always, the promotion is open-ended, and will be offered while supplies last. Before taking the plunge, however, make sure you study up on our five tips for conquering Endless Shrimp.