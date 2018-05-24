It’s hard to look back on the foods of our youth without getting a little sentimental. While you can always fix yourself a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the crusts cut off just like Mom used to make, there are plenty of snacks that simply don’t exist anymore, including some that we bet you completely forgot existed.

Old-School Snacks We Bet You Completely Forgot Existed Gallery

Nostalgia for the foods of the 1990s is at an all-time high right now, as millennials look back and remember those heady pre-9/11 days when 401(k)s were just a glint in their eye; but all generations feel a nostalgia for their youth to some extent. Even if you grew up in the ‘60s and don’t feel any nostalgia for, say, Mixed Vegetable Jell-O for Salads, you might still be able to conjure up the taste of the long-vanished Nestle Triple Decker Bar in your mind.

That’s why we took a deep dive into long-vanished sweet and savory snacks from the 60s through the 90s and tracked down ones that had loyal followings in their time but have been all but forgotten. But even though you may not be able to find these products on grocery and candy store shelves any more, it doesn’t mean that they don’t still exist in our memories.