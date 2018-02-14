Olive Garden's ‘Breadstick Ballads’ Are Exactly What Your Valentine's Day Needs

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Olive Garden’s hunky-sounding resident guitarist, Alfredo, is composing romantic Valentine’s Day ballads for fans of the brand. Twitter users can tweet at the brand with their name and get a personalized “Breadstick Ballad” about something much more romantic than a bouquet of flowers — we’re talking carbs.

“We’ll call you angel hair ‘cause you are extra fine. Oh you know we’ve got gnocchi, and we serve up shrimp scami…” Alfredo softly sings in one personalized Breadstick Ballad while strumming a guitar, giving us heartthrob Damien Rice vibes while charming us with promises of fluffy pillows of gnocchi.

Besides singing to O.G. fans, our new true love Alfredo even serenaded celebrities! He sang one for Katy Perry, and in the tweet tried to romance her by saying, “You’ve got a big space in our pasta hearts.”

Katy Perry, from one OG to another, Happy Valentine's day @katyperry. You've got a big space in our pasta hearts. ❤️ #BreadstickBallads https://t.co/HzetA4sjh5 — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 14, 2018

He also sang one for gorgeous model Ashley Graham and one for our West Coast Editor and noted pasta-lover Lily Rose.

@theashleygraham we go together better than chicken and gnocchi. Will you be our one and only? 💓 #BreadstickBallads https://t.co/CQPvZ8ZGWs — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 14, 2018

@LilyRTweets Dear sweet Lily, this year we wanted to get you carbs instead of flowers, cause when it comes to Valentine's treats, who really wants a gift they can't even eat? #BreadstickBallads https://t.co/1cJry24OZ8 — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 14, 2018

Twitter found the whole ordeal beyond amazing.

“I’m not saying I’ve sent this to all of my friends, but I might’ve sent this to all my friends. & am now contemplating driving an hour for Olive Garden. Solely bc this song is the best,” tweeted one user named Shayna.

I’m not saying I’ve sent this to all of my friends, but I might’ve sent this to all my friends. & am now contemplating driving an hour for Olive Garden. Solely bc this song is the best. — shayna➳ (@spaceykatylor13) February 14, 2018

“THIS IS THE BEST SONG,” exclaimed @itsbrittcasey about her personalized ballad.

THIS IS THE BEST SONG — Brittany ✨ (@itsbrittcasey) February 14, 2018

They even made a gluten-free serenade as per the special request of Twitter user Lauren Ekey.

Of course! Our #breadstickballads wouldn't be complete without a gluten-free version! ❤️ https://t.co/NABhzhWfpa — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 14, 2018

