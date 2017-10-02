McDonald's Szechuan Dipping Sauce Is Back for 1 Day Only!

Mark your calendars, McDonald’s Szechuan dipping sauce will be back at the Golden Arches on October 7. The Rick and Morty fan favorite is returning — but only with an order of McDonald’s new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

The sweet and spicy sauce was originally used to promote Disney’s Mulan in 1998 and recently enjoyed a resurgence in popularity after it was featured in an episode of the popular cartoon Rick and Morty. There was even an eBay bidding war over the few extant bottles of sauce, one of which ended up costing a buyer $15,000.

"Szechuan Sauce fans are typically incredibly motivated, born winners that combine a sweet disposition with a slow burning heat," said McDonald's website of the cult following. "When these people set goals (or make outright demands), they tend to achieve them."

At 2 p.m. on October 7, participating McDonald’s locations will be including the sauce with 4-, 6-, or 10-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders along with limited-edition handmade posters to honor this moment in McDonald’s history.

