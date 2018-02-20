Lucky Charms Joins the Unicorn Trend With a Brand New Marshmallow

Lucky Charms may have retired its veteran hourglass marshmallow, but for the first time in 10 years the brand is welcoming a new permanent variety. The hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, red balloons customers have grown to know and love will now spill out of the box alongside rainbow unicorn marshmallows.

According to a release, the idea for the mystical shape was inspired and created by children who participated in a survey on Instagram and Twitter. The winner doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as the mythical creature is often implemented in other food and beverage products including Froot Loops, Starbucks Frappuccinos, seltzer water, and toast.

"Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age," Lucky Charms marketing manager Josh DeWitt said in a release. "That's why, after 10 years, we decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves — kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened."

A post shared by Lucky Charms (@luckycharms) on Feb 19, 2018 at 3:56am PST

Fans can find unicorn charms in boxes of original and chocolate Lucky Charms at major grocery retailers beginning in March. For brands you won’t see in stores, check out these super weird breakfast cereals you won’t believe ever existed.