Kimchi, Guacamole, and 5 Other Hot Dog Toppings We Bet You Never Thought Of

Some hot dog toppings are timeless classics: mustard, sauerkraut, chili and cheese, all the stuff that goes on Chicago dogs, ketchup (if you must). And while those are (rightfully) at the top of the pack in the toppings department, there’s no reason to not think outside the box a little during your next cookout, and bust out some really unexpected toppings. Give these a shot and we bet you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Kimchi

Spicy Korean fermented cabbage might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but this stuff is really good, and has a spicy kick and a crispness to offset the richness of the hot dog. Koreans put this stuff on everything, and you should too.

Guacamole

You can be forgiven for never thinking to put guac on your hot dog, but it’s absolutely delicious. Find 50 great guacamole recipes here.

Harissa

Harissa is one of the staples of Tunisian cuisine. It’s a paste made with plenty of hot chile peppers, herbs, and garlic. If you like spicy foods, it’s time to get out of the sriracha rut and discover harissa.

Chow Chow

Chow chow is popular in parts of the American South, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and Appalachia. It’s made by combining a whole lot of different vegetables like onions, carrots, cauliflower, asparagus, tomatoes, and peas in a mild pickle, usually with a cabbage or green tomato base. The mixture is served cold, and some variations also kick it up with condiments like ketchup and mustard. It adds a bright and tangy crunch to everything, and pairs especially well with hot dogs.

Pimento Cheese

Melty spicy cheese dip on a hot dog? It’s a no-brainer.

French Onion Dip

You know you want to try this. Pro tip: Crumble some potato chips on top, too.

Pickles

Pickles (cucumber or any pickled vegetable, really) add a cool, crisp element that hots dogs are calling out for.

