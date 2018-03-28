Interview: Chef Chris Gawronski of Chicago’s Acanto and The Gage

Chicago’s relaxed and lively Italian restaurant Acanto and eclectic gastropub The Gage have a first class chef in Chris Gawronski, 36. We recently had the opportunity to chat with him.

The Daily Meal: How did you get into cooking?

Chef Chris Gawronski: I was a Literary Arts major in college, and during my last year I realized I didn’t want to be a teacher or go to law school. The only thing I really liked to do was cook. My father was a master chef and I shared with him my thoughts. He said I was crazy but encouraged me to pursue my career.

Do you have a specialty dish?

I try to be as well-rounded as I can, plus our menus are always changing due to the seasons. One dish I’ve always enjoyed cooking is pasta. My father owned pasta shops and that’s what I grew up smelling and tasting.

Do you prefer a particular style of cooking?

I lean more toward the classic style of cooking. I follow the traditional, fundamental steps whenever I’m building a dish.

What kind of atmosphere do you create in the kitchen?

Since I thought I was going to be a teacher at one point, I like to create a learning environment. I pepper the staff with questions throughout the day to keep everyone’s interest focused. The kitchens at both Acanto and The Gage are both serious kitchens with a level of learning attached.

What do you look for when you hire other chefs to assist you in the kitchen?

Earnestness, enthusiasm, creativity, a team mindset, and a willingness to learn and educate others.

What is your favorite spice? Why?

My favorites are nutmeg and cardamom. I keep a bottle of nutmeg in in my pocket every day because I love the smell of it and I use it in so many dishes. I never realized this was a sign of good luck in Italy until recently. Cardamom is another favorite as its multi-note spice that offers a tiny explosion of flavor from a tiny, green pod.

Have I missed anything that you feel is important that you would like to add?

To be successful in any kitchen, you must enjoy cooking and learning more. Overseeing two kitchens has taught me that each staff needs different training based on the cuisine, even if it’s for the same position. For example, you wouldn’t train a cook the same way for Acanto as you would for The Gage.

What keeps you cooking?

A thirst for knowledge; you can never stop learning or teaching others. You can open a book from 100 years ago and learn something new about another style of cooking. Every day is something different, and I enjoy not knowing what’s coming next.