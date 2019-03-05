Something has turned green at In-N-Out and has nothing to do with St. Patrick's Day. Depending how long you’ve been a customer, it might even be familiar to you. The California-based burger chain has turned their signature yellow neon “Quality you can taste” signs to green at a small number of locations.

Regional Fast Food Chains We Wish Were National

The change has taken place at "only in a few restaurants," an In-N-Out representative confirmed to The Daily Meal. Despite the color change to the fast-food restaurant’s iconic indoor signage at their newer establishments, it’s actually a throwback. The yellow sign that you know and love used to be green!



Melissa N./Yelp Here's an example of the regular yellow "quality" sign at the State College Boulevard, Anaheim, In-N-Out location.

“In our more recently remodeled dining rooms, the color of the neon sign has been changed to the classic green neon color from our original In-N-Out Burger signs of decades ago,” vice president of operations Denny Warnick told Nation's Restaurant News, which first reported the changes. “While the feature has always been there, I’m sure the new color is quite noticeable, especially to our longtime customers.”

The family-owned chain has been around since 1948 when Harry Snyder opened California’s first drive-thru hamburger stand in Baldwin Park, California.

Known for its Animal Fries and what a great place it is to work, that’s not the only throwback In-N-Out customers will notice in the handful of new and re-done restaurants that are slowly expanding east. There is also vintage palm tree wallpaper, new lighting fixtures and black and white photographs highlighting the company’s history on the walls that can tell you a bunch of things we bet you didn’t know about In-N-Out.