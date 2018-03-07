in-n-out
In-N-Out Pop-Up in Australia Draws Massive Crowd, Shuts Down After a Half-Hour

Only 300 burgers were available at the sampling

Last October, New Yorkers were absolutely crushed after finding out an event promoting a pop-up In-N-Out Burger was just a cruel joke. Now, burger lovers from the Land Down Under are feeling equally upset, but this time it’s not because of a hoax. The fan-favorite California chain recently made its way to Australia, but ran out of food way before the three-hour event was over.

In-N-Out, founded in 1948 by husband and wife Harry and Esther Snyder, temporarily opened up shop at Lover restaurant in Melbourne, where people formed a seemingly endless line to get their fill of Double-Double burgers and animal fries. The $5 sampling, which was supposed to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 6, lasted a half-hour before staffers began turning people away.

News.com.au reports that one man was so distraught over missing out on the greasy grub that he offered to pay $50 for a burger from those who made it to checkout. A New York native named Jennifer told the outlet she was “bummed,” because In-N-Out has a “cult-like status and the best milkshakes.” She also added that “clearly” 300 burgers were not enough to satisfy the demand.

The Daily Meal has reached out to In-N-Out for comment.

This isn’t the first time the beloved brand has drawn a large Australian crowd. In 2016, the company opened a pop-up in Sydney, where people waited in line for up to six hours despite the brutal 99-degree Fahrenheit weather. Burgers were served 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., but Mashable Australia reports that the line had to be cut off at 11:10 a.m. when the last wristband was given out.

For more on the chain that pays its managers a whopping $160,000 every year, here are 10 things you didn’t know about In-N-Out.

