Chrissy Teigen to Star in New Cooking Show With David Chang

Chrissy Teigen, First of Her Name (unconfirmed), Mayor of Twitter, Caretaker of Peanut Butter the Hamster, Breaker of Trolls and Mother of the Cutest Kids Ever, is a gift that keeps on giving. The model-foodie has already graced at-home chefs with two best-selling “Cravings” cookbooks, and now she’s expected to star in a new TV show with Momofuku founder and “Ugly Delicious” star David Chang.

“We can handle the heat, so we’re heading into the kitchen. We’re cooking up a brand new show with @DavidChang and @ChrissyTeigen,” Hulu recently announced on Twitter. Mind you, Teigen also serves as co-host of “Lip Sync Battle” and as a judge on NBC’s “Bring the Funny” — all while putting together a new website for recipes.

We can handle the heat, so we're heading into the kitchen. We're cooking up a brand new show with @DavidChang and @ChrissyTeigen. — hulu (@hulu) May 1, 2019

Her project with Chang is tentatively titled “Family Style” and will be produced by Vox Media Studios, Chang’s Majordomo Media and Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions. The duo — who became friends thanks to Teigen’s love for Noodle Bar — will explore the ways people express their love for family and friends through dining together, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m hoping we can keep integrating new perspectives into the conversation, telling compelling stories about our culture, and trying to change people’s ideas of what food television can and should do,” chef Chang told NBC News. “I think there’s an audience out there that understands and celebrates the world through food, and they’re hungry for shows that feed their sense of curiosity in new ways.”

We have no idea when “Family Style” will air or if it’s even begun filming, but it might be up there with some of the best cooking shows of all time.