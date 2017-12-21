One delicious aspect of the holiday season is the glut of social gatherings, which traditionally means more food. But as a Reddit user called “mike_pants” pointed out, one holiday party turned out to be a little less than appetizing when the chocolate fountain began plopping chunks like an overflowing septic tank.

“Fondoodoo,” sadiebird punned. “Or fonpue. I can’t decide which I like better.”

“Fondookie,” Ohgodwatdoplshelp counter-offered.

Others took the fecal fail as an initiative to brainstorm other, more effective uses for the malfunctioning fountain.

“At least the sloppy joe fountain seems to be in working order,” Shnawsberry wrote, to which LittleJohnStone piggybacked, “Someone needs to invent this. Also acts as a chili fountain and a clam chowder fountain.”

“Ugh, clam chowder is just hot ocean milk with dead animal croutons,” TokenStraightFriend said.

“I used to play bass for hot ocean milk,” mouldy_fingers replied.

“In all seriousness… chili fountain + cheese fountain = nacho bar,” Jester651 replied.

It’s unclear exactly where this fiasco took place, but many seem to think an unknown culprit dumped water into the mix, causing the chocolate to seize. If your fondue fountain is working just fine — now that you’ve lost your appetite — here are 15 things you should cover with chocolate.