chocolate fountain
nbehmans / istockphoto.com
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought

Chocolate Fountain Fail Resembles a Certain Bodily Function

By
Editor
And also chili

One delicious aspect of the holiday season is the glut of social gatherings, which traditionally means more food. But as a Reddit user called “mike_pants” pointed out, one holiday party turned out to be a little less than appetizing when the chocolate fountain began plopping chunks like an overflowing septic tank.

more finger food stories

“Fondoodoo,” sadiebird punned. “Or fonpue. I can’t decide which I like better.”

“Fondookie,” Ohgodwatdoplshelp counter-offered.

Others took the fecal fail as an initiative to brainstorm other, more effective uses for the malfunctioning fountain.

“At least the sloppy joe fountain seems to be in working order,” Shnawsberry wrote, to which LittleJohnStone piggybacked, “Someone needs to invent this. Also acts as a chili fountain and a clam chowder fountain.”

“Ugh, clam chowder is just hot ocean milk with dead animal croutons,” TokenStraightFriend said.

“I used to play bass for hot ocean milk,” mouldy_fingers replied.

“In all seriousness… chili fountain + cheese fountain = nacho bar,” Jester651 replied.

It’s unclear exactly where this fiasco took place, but many seem to think an unknown culprit dumped water into the mix, causing the chocolate to seize. If your fondue fountain is working just fine — now that you’ve lost your appetite — here are 15 things you should cover with chocolate.

Click for slideshow
The Unhealthiest Foods at Every Holiday Party Slideshow
Related Links
20 Reasons You Should Eat Dark Chocolate Every Day SlideshowThe Most Popular Snack Foods of the Last 10 Decades15 Ways You Didn’t Know You Were Being a Terrible Party GuestNew Coke, Colgate Lasagna, and 15 Other Food Products That Failed Miserably Slideshow
Tags
news
chocolate fountain
fondue
Reddit
Fail