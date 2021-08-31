Messy Barbacoa Beef Nachos

Step 1: Season a 3-4 pound bonless beef roast liberally on both sides with salt and pepper. Sprinkle half a large sliced onion, 8 cloves of smashed garlic and 2 ounces bittersweet chocolate in the bottom of a 6-8 quart slow cooker. Add the roast to the cooker and top with the remaining onion, chipotle chiles and all the adobo sauce, 3/4 cups brown sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons oregano, 1 tablespoon cumin, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves. Tuck 3 bay leaves and the 3 halved limes around the roast and pour 12.5 ounces chicken stock over the whole thing.

Step 2: Cover the slow cooker and cook on low for 8-10 hours until the meat shreds easily with two forks.

Step 3: Remove the limes and bay leaves before shredding all the meat. Whisk the liquid in the pot and moisten the meat with some of that chocolatey goodness. Shredded meat can be covered and refrigerated for two days before proceeding with this recipe.