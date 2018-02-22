  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Olympian Chloe Kim Is on Kellogg's Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes Box

By
Editor
The tradition continues with the standout athlete
corn flakes
Courtesy of Kellogg's

Snowboarding prodigy Chloe Kim stole the show at her Winter Olympics debut in PyeongChang in more than one way. When she wasn’t breaking records on the halfpipe, she was making us laugh on Twitter — nervously chattering about ice cream, churros, and being hangry as a consequence of not finishing her pre-run breakfast sandwich.

more olympic stories

To celebrate the 17-year-old’s incredible gold medal win, Kellogg’s has announced that the American athlete will be featured on the next Gold Medal Edition box of Corn Flakes.

"It is so crazy to see myself on a box of Kellogg's cereal," Kim said in a release. "Winning a gold medal is a dream come true and commemorating it with a Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes box makes it even more special. This is all so exciting!"

The Gold Medal Edition Kellogg’s Corn Flakes collectible cereal box was offered as a limited-time only item to members on KelloggsFamilyRewards.com, but it is already sold out. You can keep up with the standout star instead on her hilarious Twitter page and the February 21 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

For more breakfast foods and insight into products that are slightly weird, check out these 13 bizarre cereals you won’t believe ever existed.

Click for slideshow
The 20 Most Insane Professional Athlete Diets
Related Links
Surprisingly Healthy Fast Food Menu Items Slideshow The 10 Best Cereal Box Prizes of All Time The Best Restaurant for Breakfast in Every State35 Places in LA Where You’re Likely to Spot Celebrities
Tags
news
Olympics
chloe kim
Kelloggs
cereal
corn flakes
gold medal
pyeongchang