Sometimes when people are coping with great amounts of stress, they eat. The same method supposedly works wonders for Olympic athletes, too. U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim was feeling nervous before her events, so the 17-year-old breakout star ate some churros.

The top-scoring Californian even took time to tweet about it ahead of and between her first two runs on February 12.

“I'm so nervous!!!!!!!” she began in a series of three tweets. “Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro.”

I'm so nervous!!!!!!! 😂😂 — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

She stayed on theme with desserts in another post that read, “Could be down for some ice cream rn.”

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

A curious fan saw the tweet and asked, “Aren’t you competing right now?” to which she replied, “Yes…”

Aren’t you competing right now? — Spencer Hren (@SpencerHren) February 12, 2018

yes... — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

The official Twitter for the NBC Winter Olympics then ran a poll on which type of ice cream Kim should get. Cookies and Cream beat out Rocky Road, chocolate, and “something else.” The playful Olympian replied to the tweet saying, “Cookies & Cream is some good stuff. If anyone can get me some to the village that’d be dope.”

POLL: What kind of ice cream should @chloekimsnow get? #WinterOlympics — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

Cookies & Cream is some good stuff. If anyone can get me some to the village thatd be dope — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

No word on whether or not the request was granted.

Kim debuted at the Olympic games this year as a top qualifier, scoring 91.50 on her first run and 95.50 on her second during the women’s halfpipe event. According to Yahoo Sports, no one else scored higher than 87.50.

A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:03am PST

The teen’s excellence doesn’t come as much of a surprise though. Kim began skiing when she was only four, and when she was 13, she had already qualified for the 2014 Winter Olympics — but she was too young under Olympic rules. While she was prohibited from competing in Sochi, she has since won three gold medals at the X Games. According to Today.com, she became the first and only woman to land back-to-back 1080s (three full midair rotations).

Kim will participate in the halfpipe finals on February 13 in PyeongChang, South Korea, where she will attempt to go for gold as the youngest American female to win the top honor for snowboarding. If you plan on cheering her on, check out these pointers on how to throw the very best Olympic viewing party.