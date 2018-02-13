Chloe Kim just won her first Olympic gold medal for women’s halfpipe as the youngest American female snowboarder to win the honor — and she’s winning Twitter, too. Ahead of and between her qualifying runs on February 12, the 17-year-old tweeted about wanting ice cream and eating churros to calm her nerves.

Before her big win the very next day, Kim tweeted again to let the world know she was angrily hungry. She reportedly had tons of time to eat her breakfast on her commute to the games but chose to talk to her friends on the phone instead.

“Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I’m getting hangry,” she wrote.

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

The teen’s tweet went viral with nearly 82,000 likes and almost 9,500 retweets. Fans grew concerned about whether or not the athlete would be able to satisfy her cravings, so the Today Show delivered.

In a short segment, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker nibbled on egg sandwiches, cookies and cream ice cream, and churros dipped in chocolate prepared by chef Judy Joo. An adventurous and excited Kim dove in and took a taste of all three.

“Don’t mix chocolate, churros, and a sandwich. It doesn’t really work, but I’m glad I tried it. Now I know,” she said in the video.

The standout snowboarder was also gifted churro ice cream sandwiches by Momofuku restaurateur David Chang. The two posed for a photo that was later uploaded to Instagram.

"Surprised @chloekimsnowafter her big win yesterday with churro ice cream sandwiches. Made in basically five minutes with pizza dough we found in the cafeteria because she loves churros, sandwiches, and ice cream. Proud of team (American flag emoji)," Chang captioned the post.

I hate crying but I'll give myself a pass for this one. Thank you everyone for the love! Stoked to bring home the gold pic.twitter.com/vxApf1lxbI — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

Congrats on your gold medal, Chloe Kim!