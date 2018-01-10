Chef Roy Choi to Open His First Las Vegas Restaurant This Fall

Finally! Famed Los Angeles celebrity chef Roy Choi will add his flair to Las Vegas Strip this fall when he debuts a Koreatown-inspired concept. This new dynamic destination will be located at the reimagined Monte Carlo as it morphs into Park MGM.

“I cannot wait to share what we have in store for Las Vegas at Park MGM,” said Choi. “This restaurant will be full of soul and culture that is influenced by the energy of Koreatown in Los Angeles, my hometown.”

MGM Resorts International senior vice president of food and beverage Ari Kastrati said, “Roy Choi and Sydell Group transformed Koreatown with new experiences that area had never before seen. It’s very exciting to get that dream team back together to create an unforgettable experience at Park MGM.”

Few details about the venue exist beyond its Koreatown influence but Choi’s track record might provide some insight. Choi began as a pioneer of the food truck movement with Kogi, a Korean taco truck. That success led to the launch of his brick-and-mortar restaurants Chego!, A Frame, and Commissary. More recently, he has gained recognition for bringing quality fast food to the Watts neighborhood of LA with Locol. He was named one of the 100 Most Influential People by Time Magazine in 2016.

“We are building this place to celebrate the fans and families that have supported us, and to welcome new friends around the world to the culture, personalities, and amazing food experiences born on the streets of L.A,” Choi added.

Choi will be joined by the team behind New York City’s NoMad and Las Vegas’ first Eataly. Stay tuned for more on this extraordinary new addition to the culinary all-stars of Las Vegas.

