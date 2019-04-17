Looks like Burger King is taking a page out of Colonel Sanders’ book with the chain’s new Honey Hot Chicken. The sweet and spicy sandwich is currently being tested at a BK in Boardman, Ohio, a town about halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

According to food blogger Brand Eating, the chain’s new sandwich features a white meat chicken fillet, two layers of honey hot sauce, thick-cut bacon, onion and pickles on a tasted potato bun. Customers have a choice of grilled, crispy or spicy crispy chicken costing $5.49 each.

The hot honey trend is setting the industry ablaze as of late. In addition to KFC’s expired limited time offering, John Schnatter-less Papa John’s is supposedly introducing a Hot Honey Chicken and Waffles Pizza to its menu in the near future. The seemingly insane flavor idea beat out several other oddball candidates — a huevos rancheros pizza, one called “The Roast” topped with pulled pork and bacon, and the “Un-Pizza,” a dip-like dough-less pizza — in a Twitter poll. Weird as they are, they’re no competition for the best unusual pizzas in America.