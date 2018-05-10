Salt & Time

Leilani Lim-Villegas (Instagram @leilatinasian_atx)

The Best Dish at an Award-Winning Butcher Shop Restaurant in Austin is $5

Salt & Time is the first restaurant in Austin to source whole animals directly from Texas ranchers

Beef, it may be what’s for dinner, but what about beef tongue instead? Before you disregard the idea, give it a chance for only $5. This simple dish is served with warm biscuits to dunk in melt-in-your-mouth beef tongue gravy. Part in-house butcher shop and part restaurant, Salt & Time is a hip and unique farm-to-table hotspot for local and sustainable meats. The menu changes to reflect seasonal availability.

Start with an award-winning charcuterie board crowned. The curried gnocchi is a fascinating fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines. The roasted broccoli with roasted chilis is very spicy, but you’ll want more. Feast on the 14-ounce bone-in pork rib chop served with a side of beef fat fries, then finish off the meal with a seasonal lemon tart.


Biscuits and beef tongue gravy

Culinary pioneer and chef-owner Ben Runkle started his humble beginnings at Austin farmers markets, until his brick-and-mortar mission was the result of his hard work and his dream come true. Runkle apprenticed as a butcher for more than 10 years and currently operates Salt & Time with master butcher Bryan Butler who has an impressive 22 years of experience, the perfect match. Butler is a native Texan, won the Best Butcher in Texas competition hosted by the Texas Beef Council, and was chosen as one of six members to represent the first-ever U.S. team to compete at a global butchers’ challenge in Dublin, Ireland.  For more Austin dining and travel news, visit the city guide.

