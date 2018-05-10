The Best Dish at an Award-Winning Butcher Shop Restaurant in Austin is $5

Leilani Lim-Villegas (Instagram @leilatinasian_atx)
Beef, it may be what’s for dinner, but what about beef tongue instead? Before you disregard the idea, give it a chance for only $5. This simple dish is served with warm biscuits to dunk in melt-in-your-mouth beef tongue gravy. Part in-house butcher shop and part restaurant, Salt & Time is a hip and unique farm-to-table hotspot for local and sustainable meats. The menu changes to reflect seasonal availability.
Start with an award-winning charcuterie board crowned. The curried gnocchi is a fascinating fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines. The roasted broccoli with roasted chilis is very spicy, but you’ll want more. Feast on the 14-ounce bone-in pork rib chop served with a side of beef fat fries, then finish off the meal with a seasonal lemon tart.
Culinary pioneer and chef-owner Ben Runkle started his humble beginnings at Austin farmers markets, until his brick-and-mortar mission was the result of his hard work and his dream come true. Runkle apprenticed as a butcher for more than 10 years and currently operates Salt & Time with master butcher Bryan Butler who has an impressive 22 years of experience, the perfect match. Butler is a native Texan, won the Best Butcher in Texas competition hosted by the Texas Beef Council, and was chosen as one of six members to represent the first-ever U.S. team to compete at a global butchers’ challenge in Dublin, Ireland. For more Austin dining and travel news, visit the city guide.
