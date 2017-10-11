Arby’s Venison Sandwich Returns Nationwide on Oct. 21

Last year Arby’s launched a venison sandwich in select states that sold out within hours. Now it will be available in Arby’s restaurants nationwide October 21 while supplies last.

The sandwich, originally released exclusively in hunting-centric states, has been in demand among meat lovers since its disappearance from Arby’s menus. Now that it has returned, everyone can experience the thick-cut venison steak topped with crispy onions and juniper berry sauce on a toasted roll.

Jim Taylor, the chief marketing officer of Arby’s Restaurant Group, explained the decision to go national with the specialty meat sandwich. “The positive response to our limited offering of venison last year was so widespread and passionate that we knew we had to find a way to offer it nationwide,” he said. “It’s a perfect example of the level of innovation coming from our teams and our commitment to creating experiences that guests can only get at Arby’s.”

To continue their innovations, for a limited time only, Arby’s will be offering an elk sandwich available only October 21 in three of their restaurants across Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. The elk steak sandwich will be topped with blackberry port steak sauce and crispy onions. Lucky customers who stop by 200 East 144th Ave. in Thornton, Colorado; 2607 CY Ave. in Casper, Wyoming; and 2834 King Ave. W in Billings, Montana, will be able to order this menu item while supplies last.

