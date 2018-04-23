For people with a gluten intolerance or allergy, going out to eat and drink can be really risky. A fun night out can quickly go awry if a server or bartender is misinformed about whether their fare is gluten-free. And while some vodka is made to be free of gluten, other brands are full of the stuff.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is renowned for its unique distilling methods, which result in a distinct taste. Tito’s is made from yellow corn, whereas most vodka is made from wheat or potatoes — wheat vodkas, of course, are not gluten-free. But Tito’s is relatively special.

So is Tito’s gluten-free? Yes, it is. The handmade vodka is known for being one of the best-tasting gluten-free vodka brands on the market. It’s more affordable than some other premium vodka brands but doesn’t lack flavor and smoothness.

If you’re choosing gluten-free vodka over others for health reasons, however, you may be a little misguided. While gluten-free vodka isn’t any more or less caloric than other vodka, it’s certainly no better for you (unless you can’t eat gluten for medical reasons). In fact, the notion that something made gluten-free is always healthier for you than food and drinks with gluten is a total myth.