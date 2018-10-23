You may have been storing your vodka in the freezer since you were a freshman in college, but according to one expert, that’s not how you’re supposed to do it. There is a right temperature to store your vodka in, so that when you drink it you get to experience the full bouquet of flavors. That means that if your expensive vodka tastes like cold nail polish remover, you might be drinking it wrong.

Francois Thibault, creator of high-end vodka brand Grey Goose, told Business Insider that when you’re drinking fine vodkas you should never freeze them. It’s kind of a Golidlocks situation. Thibault explained that drinking your Grey Goose at too cold a temperature will dull the flavors, but enjoying it even at room temperature might be too warm.

"The best temperature for Grey Goose is 0 to 4 degrees Celsius [32 to about 39 degrees Fahrenheit]," he told the publication, "Which is the temperature of a slight dilution with ice in a mixing glass." There you have it, the best way to drink your vodka is lightly iced. Incredible.

So, while drinking a vodka Red Bull may make you want to fight, your taste buds will want to fight you a little bit less once you drink your vodka properly and not freeze its flavors to death. (Though legally speaking, it isn't supposed to have flavors.)