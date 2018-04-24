Grey Goose, manufactured by Bacardi, is a relatively high-shelf brand of vodka. And if you’re out in the club, or at a nice bar, or buying shots for someone you’re trying to impress, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to order Grey Goose. It’s generally regarded as being smooth, classy, and — as their commercials imply — a guarantee for an elevated night.

But is Grey Goose gluten-free? This question might sound silly if you aren’t someone with celiac disease or an allergy to the gluten compound. But people with real intolerances and reactions to gluten have to be excessively careful not to consume anything that could pose a risk.

Vodkas can be gluten-free if they’re made with something that doesn’t contain gluten. Potatoes, gluten-free grains, and even grapes can be used to distill the clear spirit.

Grey Goose, however, is made using wheat. The wheat sold to Grey Goose is categorized as “superior bread-making wheat,” referred to as soft winter wheat. We guess that’s what makes Grey Goose so premium. But even this fancy kind of wheat is, unfortunately for celiac sufferers, not gluten-free.

There are some great-tasting vodka brands that are gluten-free, however. Here are 10 of the best.