Taylor Swift Took a Shot of Fireball on Stage in Nashville

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance during a country show at Bluebird Café in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 31. The 28-year-old pop star performed “Shake It Off,” and even reminisced about a hangover with longtime friend and venue headliner, Craig Wiseman — the seasoned songwriter famous for penning lyrics sung by Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, and more.

Swift was famously discovered at the venue as an eighth-grader, and the performance was filmed to celebrate Bluebird’s 35th anniversary — but Swift and Wiseman had other memories in mind.

The two artists recalled a CMT after-party at Wiseman’s office. His company, Big Loud Shirt, represents Florida Georgia Line, who (before launching their own whiskey line in 2016) name-dropped Fireball Cinnamon Whisky in their 2013 single “Round Here” — so Fireball gifted the publisher a bunch of booze. When Swift showed up to the bash, the Pennsylvania native was given a tour of the property and was offered wine, but wanted Fireball instead. It’s reported that after several shots, the singer complained of a headache the following day.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:05am PDT

“I got her a shot of Fireball, and then I got her another one,” Wiseman told an audience of 40 people, according to The Nashville Tenessean. “For the rest of the party, I would go get a shot of Fireball… and snake my hand through the people in her general direction. I don’t even know if she took it, but it disappeared.”

Swift reportedly laughed and admitted that she and folk-pop artist Ed Sheeran hijacked an oversized, inflatable bottle of Fireball from the party. Wiseman gasped and said, “I was going to take it home!” The songwriter then pulled out an insulated mug filled with tiny bottles of Fireball. Swift performed “Better Man” — a song she wrote for Little Big Town — and took a shot. Wiseman reportedly then took her empty glass bottle and said he was going to sell it and donate the money to charity.

It’s no secret that the “Bad Blood” singer enjoys a whiskey drink, as evidenced by several tracks on Reputation. In “Gorgeous,” Swift sings “Whiskey on ice, Sunset and Vine, you’ve ruined my life by not being mine,” and in “Getaway Car,” she says, “I knew it from the first old fashioned, we were cursed.”

The four-time Grammy Award winner still maintains a healthy diet. It’s reported that she loves hummus, yogurt, salad, and coffee. On the other hand, she dabbles with fried chicken tenders and cookie dough once in a while, too. Find all this and more in how to eat and drink like Taylor Swift.