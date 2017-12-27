In the spirit of the new year, Starbucks has debuted its limited edition Black and White Mocha Collection featuring a trifecta of espresso, hot cocoa, and Frappuccino beverages. Each specialty drink is dressed in its own “black tie” of chocolate “sequins” atop a dollop of whipped cream.

The Black and White Mocha is built with Starbucks’ signature espresso roast, white chocolate, dark mocha, and steamed milk. Customers can order it hot or iced.

The Black and White Hot Cocoa features dark mocha sauce and white chocolate mocha sauce with steamed milk.



Courtesy of Starbucks



The Black and White Frappuccino also uses the dark and white chocolate mocha sauces with Frappuccino roast coffee, milk, and blended ice.

Each of the new drinks are available at Starbucks locations in the United States and Canada starting December 27 through the new year, while supplies last.

Starbucks has been dishing out tons of new drinks lately. The brand recently released the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, White Juniper Latte, and a Christmas Tree Frappuccino.For more on the Seattle-based coffee giant, here are 20 things you didn’t know about Starbucks.