When it comes to fall, there are plenty of things to look forward to. From the leaves changing color to the start of the holiday season, fall has a lot to offer. But there are also all of the delicious fall flavors to be enjoyed, such as apple cider doughnuts or pumpkin pie.

Of course, we can’t forget about the beloved pumpkin spice. There are tons of pumpkin spice products that hit the shelves at the start of fall. You can also follow recipes to make your pumpkin spice latte at home. But this PSL recipe puts a boozy twist on the fall favorite.

This spiked pumpkin spice latte recipe takes everything you love in the coffee-based drink and makes it happy-hour ready. The seasonal flavors that come from the canned pumpkin and pumpkin spice blend with the dark rum and coffee liqueur. This drink is great to enjoy during a nice fall evening. And if you like this one, there are more delicious pumpkin cocktail recipes you can enjoy this season.

Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte

Serving: 1

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

3 tablespoons canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)

1-3 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup hot strong coffee

2 tablespoons (1 oz) dark rum

2 tablespoons (1 oz) rum and coffee liqueur

Whipped cream

Directions:

In 2-quart saucepan, heat milk, pumpkin and sugar over medium heat until hot (do not boil).

Remove from heat.

Stir in vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, coffee, dark rum and the rum and coffee liqueur.

Pour into a large mug.

Garnish with whipped cream and a dash pumpkin pie spice.

Recipe courtesy of Betty Crocker.