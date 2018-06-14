You may not always have a corkscrew handy to open a bottle of wine, and no one knows that more than singer-songwriter John Legend. In a new video for Tastemade, the "All of Me" singer finds himself without a common wine-opening tool and performs four internet-sourced wine opening hacks to use when you’ve misplaced your corkscrew.

The 39-year-old Grammy winner first demonstrates the “screw method,” which incorporates a screw, a screwdriver, and a hammer. “I’m not much of a handyman, I have to say,” Legend said in the two-minute clip. “I do have a tool kit at home though, and the only use that I get out of my tool kit is putting my daughter's toys together.”

Legend has two young children with Cravings cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen — 2-year-old Luna Simone and 1-month-old Miles Theodore.

After leveraging the cork from his first bottle, Legend moves on to the second approach utilizing a lighter. To expedite this process, Legend uses a professional kitchen torch to heat the neck of a second bottle.

Here ye, you’ve been warned: The cork will shoot out like a cannonball. It’s exhilarating — very similar to popping Champagne — but you may want to consider wearing protection.

While the third method isn’t very posh, it is the least complicated.

“If it’s a wine emergency and you need to get to the bottle quick, you can just force the cork down into the bottle using a pen,” Legend said while demonstrating and consequently splashing himself in the face. “Still tastes great.”

The fourth option here is to just remember where the dang corkscrew is — but that’s way easier said than done. Next time you misplace yours, test these techniques at your own risk and make a toast to all 20 reasons why you should drink a glass of wine every day.