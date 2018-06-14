john legend wine hacks
Screengrab: YouTube / Tastemade
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. World of Wine
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. World of Wine

John Legend's Wine Hacks for Opening a Bottle Without a Corkscrew

By
Editor
The Grammy award winner demonstrates four foolproof methods

You may not always have a corkscrew handy to open a bottle of wine, and no one knows that more than singer-songwriter John Legend. In a new video for Tastemade, the "All of Me" singer finds himself without a common wine-opening tool and performs four internet-sourced wine opening hacks to use when you’ve misplaced your corkscrew.

more celebrity stories

The 39-year-old Grammy winner first demonstrates the “screw method,” which incorporates a screw, a screwdriver, and a hammer. “I’m not much of a handyman, I have to say,” Legend said in the two-minute clip. “I do have a tool kit at home though, and the only use that I get out of my tool kit is putting my daughter's toys together.”

Legend has two young children with Cravings cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle co-host Chrissy Teigen — 2-year-old Luna Simone and 1-month-old Miles Theodore.

After leveraging the cork from his first bottle, Legend moves on to the second approach utilizing a lighter. To expedite this process, Legend uses a professional kitchen torch to heat the neck of a second bottle.

Here ye, you’ve been warned: The cork will shoot out like a cannonball. It’s exhilarating — very similar to popping Champagne — but you may want to consider wearing protection.

While the third method isn’t very posh, it is the least complicated.

“If it’s a wine emergency and you need to get to the bottle quick, you can just force the cork down into the bottle using a pen,” Legend said while demonstrating and consequently splashing himself in the face. “Still tastes great.”

The fourth option here is to just remember where the dang corkscrew is — but that’s way easier said than done. Next time you misplace yours, test these techniques at your own risk and make a toast to all 20 reasons why you should drink a glass of wine every day.

Click for slideshow
Beaches Where You’re Likely to Spot Celebrities Gallery
Related Links
5 More Ways to Open Wine Without a Corkscrew8 Secrets to Scoring Wine Deals at Costco20 Ways Supermarkets Trick You Into Spending More Money GalleryGenius Morning Hacks That Will Transform Your Life Gallery
Tags
news
john legend
wine
hack
Tastemade

Around the Web