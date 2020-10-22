Halloween might look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't still get your spooky on. Besides watching your favorite scary movies and baking witch-themed desserts, every true spookfest needs this green lagoon punch.

Creepy and delicious, this punch recipe will transport you back to the days of kiddom, when running rampant in your Halloween costume with a sack full of candy was your only concern. Give your kids that same love for all things creepy and crawly by making this punch together — it's sure to be a wicked good time.

Easily prepared in 15 minutes, start by pouring water and purple food coloring (or the color of your choice) into a glove and secure it with a twist-tie. Freeze the hand overnight. Before serving, make the punch by mixing together soda, lemonade concentrate and green coloring. To serve, remove the rubber glove from the ice and simply let the hand float in your punch bowl. Help! There's a zombie in my punch bowl.

Of course, every good bowl of punch needs some delicious sweets to go along with it. This year, bring the ghouls and goblins to your kitchen with our best spooky Halloween dishes to make at home.

Green Lagoon Punch

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup water

4-5 drops Purple or Red Food Color

1 Clear, clean disposable vinyl glove (non-powdered)

1 Rubber band or twist-tie

1 bottle (2 liters) lemon-lime soda, chilled

12 ounces frozen lemonade concentrated, thawed

1/4 bottle Green Food Color

Directions

To make the hand, mix 1 1/2 cups water and 4 to 5 drops purple neon food color.

Pour into glove and secure with rubber band or twist-tie.

Place in resealable plastic bag and seal bag (to prevent possible leaks).

Freeze 8 hours or overnight until solid.

Just before serving, mix soda, lemonade concentrate and green neon food color in punch bowl.

To serve, float hand in punch bowl.

If desired, glove may be removed from the ice hand.

The purple color will blend with the green punch.

