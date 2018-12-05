Forget clean eating and exercise! The road to longevity begins with beer. That’s what a centenarian from McMurray, Pennsylvania, says, anyway. World War II Air Force vet Andrew E. Slavonic celebrated his 101st birthday with friends and family, who spilled his secret to living a long life: a Coors Light every day at 4 p.m.

“He gets up at 8:30 every day and gets dressed and goes into the kitchen ready to cook his own breakfast,” Slavonic’s son, Bob, told Fox News. He moved back in with his father in 2016 to help him with strenuous chores like mowing the lawn and shoveling the driveway.

“Later, after he makes his own lunch, he goes into his home office and reads through the daily newspaper,” he continued. When the clock strikes 4 p.m., Slavonic alerts Bob that it’s time for a cold one, which he promptly grabs from the beer fridge in their garage.

Coors Light wasn’t always his drink of choice. When Slavonic began the daily ritual in 1996, he chose regular Coors. About seven years later, he switched over because he prefers the lighter taste.

And he’s not the only one looking for the fountain of youth at the bottom of a bottle. Some century-old folks owe their vitality to Guinness stout and even daily shots of whisky. We don’t have all the answers, but beer and liquor certainly didn’t make our list of 25 foods and drinks that (might) help you live longer.